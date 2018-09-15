Kerala floods one month after: Flood robbed us of our livelihood says C N Pavithran

By Express News Service

CHERUTHONI: C N Pavithran has been running a stationery shop in the district panchayat building near the Cheruthoni bridge for years. The losses suffered due to flooding, he said, come to around Rs 5 lakh.

“KSEB was releasing water in a controlled manner till August 14,” said Pavithran, an Express agent at Cheruthoni.

“Though some houses on the banks of the river were destroyed by the gushing water, there was no panic in the town. However, on August 15, they raised the shutters suddenly to the maximum level and the town was inundated. All our belongings were destroyed.

I had kept around Rs 50,000 in cash in the shop. The floodwater swept away the almirah and the money in it.” Though the building has been damaged partially, the authorities are not allowing tenants to renovate shops.