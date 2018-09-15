Home Specials

Kerala floods one month after: The man who was robbed of his livelihood

C N Pavithran has been running a stationery shop in the district panchayat building near the Cheruthoni bridge for years.

Published: 15th September 2018 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

kerala_floods_-_kochi

Kerala Floods.

By Express News Service

CHERUTHONI: C N Pavithran has been running a stationery shop in the district panchayat building near the Cheruthoni bridge for years. The losses suffered due to flooding, he said, come to around Rs 5 lakh.

“KSEB was releasing water in a controlled manner till August 14,” said Pavithran, an Express agent at Cheruthoni.

“Though some houses on the banks of the river were destroyed by the gushing water, there was no panic in the town. However, on August 15, they raised the shutters suddenly to the maximum level and the town was inundated. All our belongings were destroyed.

I had kept around Rs 50,000 in cash in the shop. The floodwater swept away the almirah and the money in it.” Though the building has been damaged partially, the authorities are not allowing tenants to renovate shops. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Specials news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala Kerala floods one month after

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.