Post-trial by fire, former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan wins fight for justice

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now that the anxiously-awaited Supreme Court verdict has finally come, S Nambi Narayanan says it is high time he did something that he has been putting off for 24 years.

“I’ve not spent time with my family. Now I want to do that. What little is left of my life, I want to spend with them. I don’t want to pursue this any further,’’ he said on Friday.

For the former scientist —branded a spy in the infamous ISRO spy scandal of 1994 but fully exonerated by the Supreme Court four years later — the past 24 years have been an excruciating trial by fire. Although the CBI and Supreme Court had cleared him of all charges by 1998, “a necessity’’ had made him continue to his lone fight for justice, particularly against the police officers responsible for his incarceration, Narayanan said, seated at ‘Sangeetha’, his home at Eanchakkal.

At one point back then, he recalls, he had even contemplated suicide. But his children, suspecting that their father might take that step, dissuaded him from it. “They said you’re the only person who can prove your

innocence. If you die, we’ll die as the children of a spy. That’s how I got the determination to fight. I was determined to prove my innocence. More than that, it had become a necessity,’’ he said.

‘Nambi was a victim of malicious prosecution

New Delhi: The apex court said Nambi Narayanan was arrested unnecessarily and was a victim of malicious prosecution. The bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra ordered the Kerala government to cough up the compensation in eight weeks.

