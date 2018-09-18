Home Specials

Kerala floods one month after: How can the government insist on deducting a month’s salary, asks employees

While several employees have their reservations, some former top bureaucrats have a different take on the issue.

Published: 18th September 2018

File photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the deluge, the salary challenge is giving the LDF Government tough times. With the High Court too coming out against forcing anyone to contribute, employees’ organisations are chalking out their next move.

While several employees have their reservations, some former top bureaucrats have a different take on the issue. Employees’ bodies are considering whether to implead in the ongoing case before the HC. Members of the 2,000-strong pro-Congress Secretariat Association plan to give their dissent note. “We welcome the HC verdict. We feel the government will consider the HC’s views and act accordingly. We have already expressed our reservation,” said Secretariat Association president J Bency.

While many employees are not against contribution, the forced manner in which salary is collected irks many of them. “I have given donations through my residents association, kid’s school, colleagues and friends in addition to an individual contribution. Now, how can the government insist on deducting my one month’s salary? The insistence that no contribution less than a month’s salary will be accepted is also wrong,” said another Secretariat employee.

On Saturday, the Chief Secretary issued an order stating the employees should not be forced to contribute to flood relief. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has demanded the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday should revoke the order.

