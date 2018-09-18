Home Specials

Mar Chrysostom gets pacemaker from Christian Medical College Vellore

The Mar Thoma Sabha Secretary issued a press note later in the evening stating the metropolitan’s condition is stable and to keep him in prayers.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan Mar Chrysostom, who had been continually plagued by health issues for some time now, has got a pacemaker from CMC Vellore. It was implanted on Monday and the metropolitan is now recovering.

Express had reported on July 7 on the Metropolitan’s wait to get the nod to get advanced treatment from CMC Vellore where he had been treated in the past. At the time, some of his relatives, a couple of the doctors at CMC Hospital, Vellore, had evinced interest to shift him out of Fellowship Hospital in Kumbanad.  

