Want to delete your Facebook account? Follow these simple steps

Is deactivation of your account the same as deletion? The answer is a big NO.

Published: 12th February 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2019 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook allows you to deactivate your account but it refuses to let you delete your account that easily. Is deactivation the same as deletion? The answer is a big NO. Deactivating means you are temporarily not using the service but your details will still remain with Facebook. However, deleting means all your information is gone for good and you cannot retrieve your account.

Follow these steps if you wish to delete your account:

1) Login to your Facebook account, click on the dropdown at the top-right corner and then click on settings.

 

2) Inside the settings page, click on the third option (Your Facebook information) in the column on the left.

3) Now, click on 'View' at the last option 'Delete your account information'

4) In that page, you will find two options: one is 'Deactivate Account' and the other is 'Download Info.' Since you won't be able to retrieve anything once your account is deleted, you have the option to download all the photos, videos and posts you wish to have a copy of.

5) After downloading your info, click on 'delete account.' You have finally erased all traces of yourself from Facebook! 

After 30 days of deletion, your account and all your information will be deleted permanently. It may take up to 90 days from the beginning of the deletion process to delete all your posts. While Facebook is deleting this information, it won't be accessible to others using the site.

If at all you wish to cancel your deletion, you have an option for that too. Within 30 days of deletion, if you change your mind, you can log in to your account and click on 'Cancel deletion.'

