Don't have a voter ID yet? Relax, it's just a click away

By Online Desk

As India braces for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, many first-time voters are scrambling to register for voter ID cards. If you are over 18 and don't have a voter ID yet, don't worry about standing in long queues at electoral offices. You are just a click away from getting one.

Unlike in the past when applicants had to visit the election office multiple times to get their voter ID cards, it has now become relatively simple and less time consuming, thanks to the online voter registration.

Those who have moved from one city/state/constituency to another, those with damaged voter ID cards and those who want to make any changes/corrections in their cards can also apply online now.

What do you need to keep ready before you fill the online application form?

1) One passport size photograph

2) Any of the following for ID proof - birth certificate, Indian passport, driving licence, Aadhaar card, PAN card or 5th, 8th or 10th standard mark sheet.

3) Any of the following for address proof - Indian passport, bank passbook, ration card, income tax assessment order, rent agreement, driving license or water/telephone/electricity/gas connection bill.

How can you apply online?

1) Visit the National Voter's Services Portal (NVSP) page.

2) Click on the first option - Apply online for registration of new voter/due to shifting from AC. You will be directed to another page with an application form in Hindi by default. If you wish to change the language, you can do so by clicking the drop-down option on the top-right corner of the page.

3) Fill in all the necessary details, attach the required supporting documents - photograph, age proof and address proof - and then click on the 'Submit' option at the bottom of the page.

4) Once you submit your application, you will receive an e-mail, with the link to track your application, to the email address which you have provided in the form. You can click on the 'Track application status' link to follow your application. It will take about one month for your form to be processed. Alternatively, you can visit the NVSP website and click on the sixth option 'Track application status.'

How can NRIs apply for their voter ID cards?

1) Open the NVSP website.

2) Click on the second option - Apply online for registration of overseas voter Form 6A.

3) Fill the required details and click on 'Submit.'

Similarly, for deletion or corrections that need to be made in your existing voter IDs, you can click on the respective options on the NVSP website.