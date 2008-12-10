CHENNAI: The terror-induced break was a welcome relief for England.

Even as the players would have been uncertain about the Test series’ course, the fortnight rest could have enabled the think-tank to analyse their ignominious One-Day International campaign and chalk out ingenious strategies for the two-Test series. But going into a Test series without a single practice match wouldn’t do England any favour.

However, the fabric of English side for the Tests is more or less similar. Apart from the return of opener Andrew Strauss and left-arm spinner Monty Panesar, the dynamics of the side haven’t overtly altered.

Certainly, a spinner of Panesar’s class would have an impact on the series. Even so, though Indian batsmen have struggled to counter men of Panesar’s tribe, even to the lesser-endowed likes of Ashley Giles and Paul Harris, a statistical survey of Panesar against India is not an overwhelmingly brightening aspect.

Ditto with Andrew Strauss and Alistair Cook. Though the latter was part of the ODI squad, he scored only 11 in his lone match in Cuttack. The last Test he played was against South Africa in August.

So is his opening partner Strauss’s case. Though he played the county championship in September, his last three matches for Middlesex were T20. But that the duo had reasonable outings in the last tour would augur good for them (Strauss’s average was a reasonable 39.50 while Cook averaged a spectacular 61).

Otherwise, the nucleus of England’s Test side is the same as the ODIs, one that hinges on the Pietersen-Flintoff- Harmison trio.