NEW DELHI: Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly today expressed full confidence in Yuvraj Singh, saying he was sure the Punjab batsman would establish himself as one of the top Test cricketers. "He is a fine one-day player and I am sure he will establish himself in the Test cricket as well," said Ganguly, who retired after the recent home series against Australia, making way for Yuvraj.

Yuvraj, who returned to Test fold after almost eight months, made 14 and 85 not out in the first Test against England in Chennai. Ganguly, who is here to play for Bengal to help them make the Super League grade in Ranji Trophy, said he was under no pressure to perform as he had already called it quits.

"I had agreed to play this match to help Bengal make into the Elite League. There is no pressure because I have already retired from international cricket," he said.

"I will be happy to contribute," he said on the eve of their Plate group match against Goa at the Karnail Singh Stadium here. Ganguly, who went on a high with a 100 under his belt in his final series, felt nostalgic as he talked about his Ranji debut against Delhi.

"I vividly remember my first Ranji Trophy match against Delhi and have some fond memories of domestic cricket. It's been an enjoyable journey," he said.

The cricketer-turned-columnist is also a member of the BCCI Technical Committee.