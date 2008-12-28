CHENNAI: Yet again, Gokul Krishna proved unflappable as he finished on top in all the three races of the penultimate leg of the JK Tyre Junior Cup at the Madras Motor Race Track in Irungaatukottai on Saturday.

Thereby, the teenager braced history by becoming the first racer to claim nine successive contests in the Junior Cup.

Gokul, zooming off for Wallace Sports, resumed from where he had let off last week, driving with caution and accelerating after a cautious start.

Once he augmented the distance between runner-up K Prasanth, he assured that he sustained the lead while Prasanth did well to cling to the second place, staving off stiff resilience from talented B Paragjyothi, who finally finished a distant third.

The second race was not different for Gokul, while Prasanth’s progress was hampered by a technical snag which forced him to retreat midway through the race.

As a result, Paragjyothi capitalized on the mishap and came second, while Vikash Anand of Rams Racing finished third, his first podium in the championship.

Gokul was irrepressible in the final race of the day as he romped home with ease.

The results for the second and third places, though, were withheld due technical confusion.

A delighted Gokul acknowledged the efforts of his experienced vehicle tuner B Maneksha.

Results – all races – 8 laps

Race 1 - 1. Gokul Krishna 10:05:932, 2. K.Prashanth 10:09:672, 3. B.Paragjyothi 10:17:768.

Race 2 - 1. Gokul Krishna 10:06:753, 2. B. Paragjyothi 10:14:157, 3.Vikash Anand 10:17:021.

Race 3 - 1. Gokul Krishna 10:05:932.