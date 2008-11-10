It was February 7, 1999. A smoky anxiety lingered in the air above Ferozshah Kotla as tens of thousands of diehard fans watched the Pakistani openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi pile a lightening 101 off a mere 15 overs.

India were staring down the barrel.

The moment was ripe for a scripted miracle. And that’s precisely what India got — a certain moustached gentleman named Anil Kumble chose to script the details of the Pakistani scoreboard all by himself.

Yes, a Perfect 10. A Perfectly Unthinkable 10.

Kumble’s achievement was especially heartening for me, an IT bloke who had, just a couple of days ago, travelled to California, leaving behind everything he cherished and everybody he loved. You could say that I was feeling down, adrift, bluer than the saxophone. So when I heard of Kumble’s feat, I perked up like Bugs Bunny on steroids.

And all of us videshi desis put the best search engines to work. I daresay we read every word anybody had written about the performance.

And since there was no YouTube, we called up the local Indian grocery stores to book the Perfect 10 video cassette that would inevitably be created. Of course, a dozen people had already called up and booked! So I satisfied myself with reminiscing about the man.

I was a fresh teen when he made his debut. And since I was quite opinionated about the composition of the Indian team, Kumble didn’t strike me as someone made for the long haul. However, I found his profile quite interesting. I mean, here was a tall Mechanical Engineerturned- cricketer (wow!). He came from Bangalore, a city I knew was clean, green and deliciously cold.

He wore silver-rimmed spectacles (huh?), which I blamed for his spectacularly poor fielding abilities (remember the caught-and-bowled dolly he plonked down during this time?). And his deliveries wouldn’t turn even if the cherry came with an inbuilt steering wheel.

I confess that I was glad to see him go and angered when I heard that he was making a comeback. Come on! Who the hell was this guy’s godfather in the Selection Committee? Needless to say, Kumble turned millions of sceptics like me into fawning fans. It didn’t happen overnight.

Idiots like us had to see the results and then understand the path leading up to those results. I learnt of how he had modelled his “spin bowling” on his ambition to be a tearing speedster. I saw how he crafted his overs, as if he was certain of the outcome, as if he could tap into the minds of the most ingenious batsmen and make them do his will.

Over the years, I studied his every move. I saw how he grimaced at being thwacked by the batsman, how he was already composed by the time he returned to his bowling mark, how his facial muscles tightened as he celebrated a prize wicket, how he retained all these nuances whether he was fit as a fiddle or bowled with a smashed jaw or three broken fingers. I marvelled at his Quiet Intensity, a trait I equated to this littleknown city called Bangalore. And when Rahul Dravid exploded onto the scene, exhibiting the same Quiet Intensity, I told myself, ‘Aha! There’s something about Bangalore that discourages yap-yap and encourages do-do.’ In addition to his remarkable achievements with the cricket ball, he has had a few memorable moments with the bat.

He has hit a Test century, defying cricket- physics along the way. He, along with another local lion-heart named Javagal Srinath, stitched together a stunning partnership to win us an ODI match at Chinnaswamy stadium (who can forget the mothers standing in the stands, clapping, cheering?). He and Sachin Tendulkar have given us the funniest “nonrun out” in the history of the game. He has pranced like an orang-utan upon dismissing Symonds last summer. And to crown it all, he has donned the captain’s mantle, something he had openly wished for when he announced his retirement from ODIs following India’s ignominious exit from the 2007 World Cup.

And now, the man has walked into the twilight. Because there really was nothing left to prove. One just hopes that he and the other great Bangalorean use their Quiet Intensity to make their city better. That would be a nice second innings, huh? Meanwhile, let’s all take a moment to salute the Jumbo. As Warne would have put it, such a magical career couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.