MYSORE: Captain Robin Uthappa’s century helped Karnataka to score 277-7 against Andhra on the first day of the Elite Group match here on Sunday.

Uthappa’s 133 came off 192 balls with 16 fours and a six. Former India captain Rahul Dravid, who is playing Ranji to regain his touch, made 39 off 95 balls before getting bowled by D Kalyankrishna.

TN take charge

Ghaziabad: L Balaji and P Amarnath (four wickets apiece) skittled out Uttar Pradesh for 150 on the first day of Elite Group match here. At stumps, TN were 78-2, with S Badrinath unbeaten on 41.

Pathan scalps four

New Delhi: Left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan (4-42) put national selectors on notice by taking four wickets as Baroda bundled out Railways for 224 in their first innings on the opening day here today. In reply, Baroda were 1-0.

Sambasiva hits ton

Palakkad: Despite early losses, Kerala managed to end the first day at 214 for six against Haryana in the Plate Group Ranji Trophy match at Fort Maidan here on Sunday.

The highlight of Kerala’s innings was an unbeaten 103 by Sambasiva Sharma, who opened the innings. Kerala won the toss and elected to bat. Kerala at one stage were tottering at 3 for 2. However, Sambasiva Sharma and Rohan Prem (35) rescued Kerala with a 78-run stand for the 4th wicket.

Brief scores: Karnataka (1st innings) 277-7 (K Pawan 32, R Uthappa 133, R Dravid 39, Vinay Kumar 27, D Kalyankrishna 2- 56) vs Andhra.

Uttar Pradesh (1st innings) 150 (T Srivastava 29, P Chawla 28, L Balaji 4-38, P Amarnath 4-53) vs Tamil Nadu 78-2 (S Badrinath 41 n.o.).

Railways (1st innings) 224 (Karan Sharma 79, M Rawat 67, I Pathan 4-42, S Veragi 3-51) vs Baroda. Punjab (1st innings) 291-5 (R Singh 114, S Sohel 103, R Jadeja 3-49, K Makwana 2- 63) vs Saurashtra.

Mumbai (1st innings) 279-2 (A Rahane 151, A Mazumdar 78) vs Delhi.

Kerala 214 for 6 in 89.1 overs (Sambasiva Sharma 103 n.o., Sreekumar Nair 28, Rohan Prem 35, J Billa 4-39) vs Haryana.