CHENNAI: Viswanathan Anand, arguably India’s greatest sportsperson and his wife Aruna were accorded a grand reception by the Tamil Nadu Chess Association and some members of the All India Chess Federation at the Chennai Airport late Thursday night.

Incidentally this is Anand’s first visit to the country after he demolished Vladimir Kramnik of Russia at Bonn last month to bag the World Chess Crown.

Anand is the only Grandmaster to win all three formats of world chess titles — the 128-player knockout at Tehran in 2000, tournament format at Mexico in 2007 and now the traditional match-play at Bonn.

“I’m more relieved than happy,” said Anand after touching down.

Anand’s parents and his in-laws were at the airport to receive him and Aruna. A large group of children from Vellammal School and other chess fans were also present.

Double delight, says mother

Anand’s mother Sushila was pleased with her son’s unique achievement.

“Two world crowns in just a matter of over a year. It is double delight for me.

Months of hard work and preparation has finally paid off. That’s why I think he used the word `relieved’ after his win at Bonn, “ said the proud mother.

Anand it is believed worked seven months, 19 hours a day, to sharpen his moves. Former world champion Rustam Kazimdzhanov, Peter Heine Nielson (Denmark), Radoslav Wojtaszek (Poland) and Suryasekhar Ganguly (India) helped Anand in his match preparation and plotting moves to outwit Kramnik .

“It is proud moment for us. Last time when he came after the Mexico win we could arrange a big function. We also drove him on a chariot from Adyar to his house in Besant Nagar. This time it was not possible due to the timing of his arrival,” said K. Muralimohan, secretary Tamil Nadu State Chess Association.

However Muralimohan added that the AICF will honour Anand at a grand function on the world champs birthday which falls on December 11.

Country : India

Born : 11 Dec 1969 (age 38)

Title : Grandmaster (1988) World Champion 2000-2002 (FIDE), 2007-present (undisputed)

FOR THE RECORD

Anand is one of four players in history to break the 2800 mark on the FIDE rating list. He was at the top of the world rankings five out of six times, from April 2007 to July 2008.

RECENT ACHIEVEMENTS

2008: Undisputed World Championship title, beating Vladimir Kramnik 6.5-4.5 in Bonn.

2008 : Morelia Linares Champion second time in a row: With this win, Anand has ensured that the No.1 stayed with hi

2007 : World Chess Championship, Mexico City, World Champion

2006 : Corus Chess Tournament, Wijk Aan Zee Champion: Made history by becoming the only player ever to win this tournament a record five times

2004: Mainz Chess Classic, Mainz Champion: Anand was Champion at Mainz or seventh time

2000: FIDE World Championships, Teheran and New Delhi World Champion - Beat Alexei Shirov in the final (3.5-0.5)

MAJOR AWARDS Arjuna Award, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Chess “ Oscar”, Padma Bhushan.