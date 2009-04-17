MONTE CARLO: India's Leander Paes and Czech Lukas Dlouhy battled against Spaniards Albert Montanes and Tommy Robredo on their way to the quarter-final of the euro 2,750,000 Monte-Carlo Masters tennis.

The third-seeded Indo-Czech pair lost the first set but rallied to beat the Spaniards 2-6, 7-6(5), 10-8.

Paes and Dlouhy next play the seventh-seeded pair of Julian Knowle and Israel's Andy Ram who beat Swede Simon Aspelin and South African Wesley Moodie 7-6(3), 6-2.

Fourth seeded India's Mahesh Bhupathi and Mark Knowles of Bahamas will play Spain's Davis Cup doubles pair Feliciano Lopeza and Fernanado Verdasco in the second round after getting a bye in the first round.