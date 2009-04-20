MONACO: Rafael Nadal became the first player to win five straight Monte Carlo Masters titles by beating Novak Djokovic 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 on Sunday.

The top-ranked Spaniard dropped his first set in Monte Carlo since the 2006 final against Roger Federer. The third-seeded Djokovic rallied to win the second set, pinning Nadal behind the baseline and picking him off at the net.

Nadal trailed 3-1 in the first set before reeling off five straight games. Struggling with his serve in the third set, he saved three break points and needed 14 minutes to hold his opening service game.

But Nadal held and Djokovic crumbled, with the Spaniard clinching the victory on his first match point when the Serbian sent a backhand into the net.

"A fifth victory here is a dream coming true. See you next year," Nadal said.

He extended his winning streak at Monte Carlo to 27 matches and won his 21st straight victory on clay since losing to Juan Carlos Ferrero of Spain in the second round of the Rome Masters in May 2008.

Nobody has matched Nadal's performance at the Monte Carlo tournament since tennis turned professional in 1968.

Reggie Doherty won the event six times overall between 1897-99 and 1902-04, while five-time winner Anthony Wilding of New Zealand won four times in a row from 1911-14 and got his other title in 1908.

Djokovic had the momentum after he dominated the second set, winning all nine points at the net and putting pressure on Nadal's wavering serve.

But Djokovic missed his chance at the beginning of the third set, wasting three break points in the first game. After a long rally at 30-40, Djokovic seemed certain to break Nadal with a drop shot, but Nadal somehow got it back for a winner and Djokovic sank to his knees.

With Djokovic finding his range with huge shots, he forced another chance that Nadal saved with a strong first serve. Another big forehand winner offered up a third break point, which Djokovic missed when his return landed just out.

Nadal broke Djokovic immediately for a 2-0 lead, but he was struggling to hold and dropped serve on his third break point in the third game to let Djokovic back in the match.

But Nadal improved and won the next five games — just like he did at 3-1 down in the first set — as Djokovic went for extravagant winners that landed out.