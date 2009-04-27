HYDERABAD: In the inaugural IPL in India last year, there was hardly any England presence. For the second edition Kevin Pietersen (Royal Challengers, Banglore) and Andrew Flintoff (Chennai Super Kings) were brought for a whopping $4 million each for a three-year-stint.

They were the top England stars for the South Africa edition. Along with these two prominent players, Owasis Shah, Paul Collingwood (both Delhi Daredevils), Ravi Bopara (Kings XI, Punjab) and England’s sole representative last year Dimitri Mascarenhas (Rajasthan Royals retained the all-rounder) have got their chance in IPL.

There is also Essex’s Graham Napier, who is in the Mumbai Indians team. There is nothing much to cheer about except for the performances of Bopara and Mascarenhas.

All eyes were on Pietersen and Flintoff, obviously for their cricketing exploits and as the most expensive players of the tournament.

But much before the half-way stage of the tournament, Flintoff has already pulled out.

He was mauled by Mumbai Indians’s Abhishek Nayyar. The left-hander struck him for 22 runs, including three sixes in four balls.

Flintoff was hit for 50 runs in four overs. It turned out to be worst overs of the IPL so far.

Then came the injury.

For Pietersen, it has been a nightmare of a tournament so far. Asked to lead the Bangalore team (replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm), the former England captain has seen his team’s fortunes dipping.

He started off with a win against Shane Warne’s Rajasthan’s Royals but thereafter Pietersen’s team has lost three matches. To make matters worse, the England batsman has struggled with the bat. He was dismissed twice for ducks and once stumped off Hyderabad’s left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. He was also warned for dissent after he got a lbw decision by Australian umpire Simon Taufell against Chennai King’s off spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

It has not helped his cause.

Bopara could be Kings XI Punjab trump card in the tournament. After an indifferent start, this India-born England player has the potential to do what Australian all-rounder Shane Watson did for Rajasthan Royals in the last edition.

Of the other three players, Collingwood and Shah are yet to get their chances for the Delhi team.

Mascarenhas won the confidence of Warne and has looked comfortable with his opening spells. He also starred with the bat by scoring 27 off 28 balls in Rajasthan’s famous super over victory against Kolkata Knight Riders.

It could be finally Bopara and Mascarenhas to save England’s blushes in the second edition of the IPL but not the two costliest players of the world.