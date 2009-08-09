In an amazing document detailing the thoughts of Somerset captain and former Australia opener Justin Langer, English cricketers are witheringly described as “lazy”, “shallow” and “flat”, and as players who “love being comfortable”. Fast bowler James Anderson can be “a bit of a pussy” if things do not go his way and skipper Andrew Strauss can be too “conservative”. And there are barbs at the egos of Matt Prior and Graeme Swann, as well as the annoying strut of Ravi Bopara.

A copy of the dossier, leaked to this newspaper last week and printed in full inside, was handed to the whole Australia squad before the first Test. It will shock cricket followers in this country. In it Langer roundly condemns English cricketers’ attitudes and apparent lack of fight in the battle, surprising given that it was only last season that Langer was proclaiming that the standard of cricket in division one of the County Championship was as tough as anything he had ever experienced in first-class cricket.

“English players rarely believe in themselves,” says Langer. “Many of them stare a lot and chat a lot but this is very shallow. They will retreat very quickly. Aggressive batting, running and body language will soon have them staring at their bootlaces rather than in the eyes of their opponent — it is just how they are built.”

He emphasises the point by describing English cricketers as “great front runners”. He continues: “Because of the way they are programmed they will be up when things are going well, but they will taper off very quickly if you wear them down. Because they play so much cricket as soon as it gets a bit hard you just have to watch their body language and see how flat and lazy they get. This is also a time when most of them make all sorts of excuses and start looking around to point the finger at everyone else — it is a classic English trait from my experience.”

Langer also warned this Australian side not to repeat the mistakes of 2005 and be too friendly with the England team. “They [English cricketers] like being friendly and 'matey’ because it makes them feel comfortable,” he says. “In essence this is maybe the key to the whole English psyche — they love being comfortable. Take them out of their comfort zone and they don’t like it for one second.”

Of Anderson, Langer says: “He is hugely improved but can be a bit of a pussy if he is worn down. His body language could be detrimental to them [England] if we get on top of him early.”

Langer was once a team-mate of Strauss’s at Middlesex and says of him: “He is a very solid character and excellent bloke. His weakness is possibly his conservative approach. He will tend to take the safer options in most cases.”

As for the edict from Cricket Australia that Australian players should not sledge in this series, Langer immediately dismisses this by saying of Prior, who he describes as having “a massive ego”: “I would chip away at him about his wicketkeeping. I would be reminding him about how it could see him out of the team. I would definitely work his ego.”

But, by contrast, the plan for Bopara has been silence: “He is sure to wind the boys up by his strutting around, but I would leave him alone.”

Worryingly, Michael Vaughan, England’s Ashes-winning captain in 2005, agrees with many of Langer’s assertions. In his column on page five today, he says: “If I had been asked to write a dossier on English cricket, I would have come up with many of the same points. This is a reality check for the game’s administrators in this country to change our structure.”

Langer declined to comment on Saturday.

