MUMBAI: Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has likened the 'Whereabouts' clause of the WADA Anti-Doping Code to an iron chain and also hit out at sportspersons who have criticised cricketers for not signing it.

"We never go out and preach other sports their code of conduct and that is what I expect from my respected colleagues from other sports too. At no point (do) I feel that we are doing more for our country then them or we are at a higher platform from them," the off spinner has written in his latest blog on bigadda.com.

"In a nutshell, this clause is like an iron chain around my valuable time which belongs to me, my family and my close ones," he says.