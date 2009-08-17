Sir Alex Ferguson has rebuffed comments that his side should have knocked more goals passed newly promoted Birmingham yesterday. Saying he would be happy to take as many 1-0 wins as necessary to win a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, the Scot did admit his squad were not yet near full strength.

Under the headline, "Fergie's lock-out plan to crack record", the Sun quotes him as saying: "I'll take eight 1-0s every season. They may not be good for the nerves but that's what this club is famous for.

"No one gets an easy ride here. We're always keeping it on a knife edge here."

United's 1-0 win at Old Trafford has seen Wayne Rooney emerge as the answer to the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo - so much so that Alex McLeish, Birmingham City's boss has labelled him the "new Zinedine Zidane".

"Rooney dips into all the little pockets which makes him so hard to pin down," McLeish said after the match. "He's a natural footballer we've seen down the years like Zidane and Platini."