Liverpool midfielder Yossi Benayoun says Rafael Benitez's side must take collective responsibility after their winless start to the Premier League campaign.

Benitez laid much of the blame for Liverpool's home defeat to Aston Villa with senior players Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher but Benayoun jumped to the defence of a side already six points behind the leaders.

Benayoun said: "Of course we are disappointed. We did not expect to lose to Villa but it was just one of those nights when everything went against us.

"Not only the senior players must do better, everybody needs to work harder. I am sure we have enough quality, enough good players to do it (win the title).

"Now we know we have to improve on Saturday at Bolton. Against Villa we did not play like we can play, we didn't move the ball quickly enough as we did to beat Stoke last week.

"Last season we only lost two league games, so of course we are not pleased. But we have to show we are still a strong team with character to recover from this.

"It is all about hard work and effort, working from game to game and we know we can do better than this."

Liverpool lost only two games last season - to Tottenham and Middlesbrough - while they have leaked five goals in the first three games.

Benayoun said: "Normally a club like Liverpool will lose only two or three games (a season). Of course everyone will ask if we are strong enough to win the league, but there is still a long way to go and everything can change.

"We have a game now against Bolton and maybe then it is a good time to go on an international break and try to come back stronger."

Benitez dismissed criticism of his style of play and the quality in his squad after the Villa defeat.

He said: "There is no doubt that senior players must take on more responsibility while I have no problem with the system we use. It won us 86 points last season and we only conceded 10 goals from set-pieces."

