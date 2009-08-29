LONDON: Awake late into the night looking for answers, the Spaniard will have been left only with questions.

He will have pondered how a side invincible on familiar territory for so long could suddenly look so fragile, how a team boasting the world's most complete striker could make just one of 24 shots on goal count and, of perhaps even more concern, how best he can once more draw the best from his talismanic captain.

Forgoing sleep will have done little to change Benítez's Robert the Bruce approach to the first two issues. The Spaniard works, and has always worked, in the manner of a Victorian schoolmaster, putting his players through exercises time and again until they become second nature. "If you need to improve," he says, "you need to try, try and try again." The last puzzle, though, may take more subtle thinking.

That even in his worst display for several years, Steven Gerrard remained one of the best players on the Anfield pitch last Monday is tribute to his enduring excellence. Benítez dismisses the idea that the player's well-publicised personal travails this summer have disrupted his focus, but he admits Gerrard's form, usually so consistent, has dipped.

"We have seen Steven playing really well for a while now," said the Liverpool manager. "But he will know that he has played a couple of games that are not up to his best level. But because he so often plays so well, people can maybe see the difference.

"I know he will be ready now. The players are not stupid, they know when they are not playing well. He knows, everybody here knows, that we have to improve."

When he finally turned off the television, dimmed the lights and returned home, Benítez was unlikely to have made particularly cheering company. Yet he remains calm and confident, a far cry from the fractious figure he cut in January, the last time crisis engulfed Anfield.

"Clearly everybody was expecting three wins in a row and us to win the league by September," he said. "That's impossible. We have to be positive. Any top side can lose games this season. Our message is clear: we have a good squad, a squad that got 86 points last year, we have to play at the same level as before and we will do."

-- Daily Telegraph