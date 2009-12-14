LONDON: Tiger Woods' wife Elin Nordegren, "filled with hatred" over his cheating ways, has been spotted without the wedding ring fuelling speculation that their marriage is over, reports The Sun.

Elin ventured out to take the couple's two children to a Christmas party in Florida Saturday. As she stopped for petrol, it was clear she had taken off the gold band and diamond engagement ring she has worn through their five-year marriage, reports the newspaper's website thesun.co.uk.

The outing came amid reports that the family was visited by the Florida Department of Children and Families earlier in the day.

The agency workers - said to have been flanked by cops - normally call on families to ensure the well-being of children following domestic violence.

A massive row at the couple's mansion is thought to have sparked the Nov 27 car crash that exposed the golf star's rampant secret life, said to include hookers.

Tiger, 33, announced Friday he was taking an indefinite break from golf in a bid to save his marriage to Swedish ex-model Elin and become a "better husband, father and person".

But reports this weekend said Elin, 29, has already spoken to divorce lawyers and was planning a split in the New Year.

She hid her pain behind sunglasses as she made the car trip from the couple's home in Windermere with Sam, 2, and Charlie, 10 months.

"She's putting on a brave face but she's hurting terribly. Tiger is doing everything he can to save his marriage but I can't see them getting through this. The wounds are too deep," said a source.

The golfer, who was previously seen as a squeaky clean athletic role model, has been tainted by allegations of serial infidelities with as many as 13 women around the US, including various waitresses, nightclub hostesses and porn stars.