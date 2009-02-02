KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq Sunday blasted the International Cricket Council (ICC) for repeatedly reversing its decision on the infamous Oval Test and said it had given Pakistan a raw deal by changing the venue of Champions Trophy.

Speaking after ICC decided to move the Champions Trophy from Pakistan and reverse the Oval Test result again, Inzamam said in an interview that the international body is almost always willing to take dictation from 'powerful boards'.

Inzamam joked that he doesn't believe it is the last time that the game's governing body has changed its verdict on the Oval Test.

'ICC has already changed the result of the Oval Test two or three times in the past and may be it would wake up tomorrow and decide that it was time to reverse it again,' said Inzamam, who led Pakistan in the Oval Test against England in August 2006.

Inzamam decided against taking his team to the field after tea on the fourth day to protest against the umpires' decision to penalise Pakistan over alleged ball-tampering.

Umpires Darrell Hair and Billy Doctrove awarded the Test to England as forfeit.

Later, Pakistan was cleared of ball-tampering charges by an ICC committee but Inzamam was suspended over his role in the fiasco. Hair also paid the price for his role in the forfeiture when he was sacked from the ICC elite panel of umpires.

In July last year, the ICC reversed the result from forfeiture to draw after coming under pressure from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However in October, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) asked the ICC to reverse the result by insisting that the move contravened the laws of cricket. On Sunday, ICC top bosses agreed to reverse the result again.

Speaking on the Champions Trophy switch, Inzamam said that the ICC has given Pakistan a raw deal. 'It is a poor decision because Pakistan is a safe place for the Champions Trophy,' he said.