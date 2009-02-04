LONDON: Arsenal finally ended their 228-day quest to land Andrei Arshavin for £15 million on Tuesday, but the Russian’s registration 23 hours after the transfer deadline will anger some of the club’s Premier League rivals, notably Aston Villa, who are duelling with Arsenal for the fourth Champions League place. The delay was officially blamed by the Premier League and Football Association on the snow that stopped employees getting to work on Monday to process the paperwork. What will concern Villa and other clubs is the observation by one official that there was a “slight issue" with the forms completed by Arsenal. Zenit St Petersburg, Arshavin’s club, are understood not to have got their forms to the FA on time. “Everything was done before the deadline," said the Arsenal chief executive, Ivan Gazidis. “This is the nature of deadlines in general, that people will wait till the last minute before they are prepared to make concessions [on the deal]. Sometimes you just have to let the clock run down." Before flying back to Russia last night to arrange his work permit, Arshavin said: “I trained with the team in the morning but I am not match-fit." During a quick tour of the Emirates, Arsenal’s new No 23 added: “I am so happy to be joining Arsenal. "They are one of the leading clubs in the world, with a group of fantastic young players and a great manager. I am looking forward to making the Arsenal supporters happy and helping this great club win trophies." Arshavin, who has signed a 4½-year deal, has clearly been looking to move for some time. “He has taken private English lessons for a couple of years now two days a week," added Gazidis. “That he has been doing that to me indicates someone who is very focused and driven and intelligent and his English is excellent. It has clearly been an ambition of his to play in the Premier League." Voicing his “delight", Arsene Wenger said: “He is a player I have admired for a long time. He is a versatile player with great experience, an exciting impact player." Having played for Zenit in this season’s Champions League, Arshavin is ineligible for Arsenal in the competition.