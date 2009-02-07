WG Grace: Never a man to let a good commercial opportunity slip by, Grace would probably have withdrawn from international cricket altogether if it meant increasing his earning power by joining the IPL. His majestic batting would have attracted plenty of bidders - one team-mate suggested that opponents "were almost afraid to bowl within his reach" - but mobility in the field might have been a problem.

Value: $800,000

Gilbert 'The Croucher' Jessop: Perhaps the spiritual ancestor of all Twenty20 batsmen, Jessop still holds the record for the fastest Ashes century. "He went off like a spring trap," according to the great Yorkshire all-rounder Wilfred Rhodes, while a contemporary poet wrote that "He wrecked the roofs of distant towns when set in an assault." Also a blinding fielder and a demon fast bowler renowned for breaking stumps.

Value: $1.3m

Don Bradman: Bradman scored at a ferocious rate - most famously while racking up 309 runs in a day at Headingley in 1930. The only trouble, from an IPL perspective, is that he almost always hit the ball along the ground. In his entire Test career, all 6,996 runs of it, he only cleared the boundary six times. So while Bradman would surely improve a team's winning record, he might not bring too many six-seeking punters through the gates.

Value: $1.2m

Garry Sobers: Now this really is a package. Sobers was the most destructive batsman of his day. His high, left-handed back-lift was similar to that of Yuvraj Singh, the Indian strokemaker who hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the inaugural World Twenty20 in 2007. And his power was probably even greater. On top of that, he bowled left-handed wrist-spin and seam-up, finishing his career with an amazing 235 Test wickets.

Value: $2m

Viv Richards: Kevin Pieterson is often compared to the great "Master Blaster", largely because of a similar habit of leaning over his front pad and flicking the ball away on the leg-side. Richards, however, had a level of concentration and self-control that allowed him to dominate the bowling for hours at a time without giving his wicket away - the one weakness Pieterson has yet to eliminate from his game. A massive presence, both physically and psychologically, and a proven winner.

Value: $1.8m

Imran Khan: A phenomenal competitor, Imran had the ability to tailor his game to the needs of the situation. He helped win the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan with a dogged 72, but was equally capable of teeing off when required. His fast bowling could be terrifying, and he was a natural leader with the same sort of charisma that Shane Warne has demonstrated in his time with the Rajasthan Royals.

Value: $1.2m

Ian Botham: Andrew Flintoff used to be known as "the new Botham", but in the shorter forms of the game Flintoff has easily outstripped his predecessor. Botham's one-day career record was surprisingly modest - a highest score of 79, and a batting average of 23. He was fundamentally a very orthodox player, which may have hindered his ability to manoeuvre the ball away from the fielders.

Value: $800,000

Jeff Thomson: Thus far, genuinely fast bowling has not been as successful in Twenty20 cricket as spin. This could yet change: the lack of many express placemen other than Shaun Tait and Morne Morkel on the global scene means that we have yet to see what a top-class speed merchant might achieve. Thomson, once described by a terrified Bob Willis as a "nuclear explosion" would certainly have shown us.

Value: $700,000

Dean Jones: Jones redefined the art of limited-overs batting with the way he paced his innings, and - above all - the way he ran between the wickets. His habit of sauntering down the wicket to the quick bowlers is now a vital part of every one-day opener's game.

Value: $1m

Michael Bevan: The ultimate "finisher", Bevan built on Jones's legacy and turned himself into an almost mechanical operator. He always knew how to score at the required run-rate with the minimum element of risk, and which areas of the field were most vulnerable. Particularly when chasing targets, no-one has ever mastered the science of the limited-over game to the same extent.

Value: $1.4m

Jonty Rhodes: The greatest fielder of his day, Rhodes was also an effective late-innings nurdler and scamperer. Most importantly, though, he turned fielding into an aggressive discipline. So often Twenty20 matches are won by the sides who take their catches and stop every ball on the ground. With Rhodes marshalling the troops from backward point, a team would feel they could defend almost any score.

Value: $700,00