CHENNAI: Even as India collapsed to Sri Lanka in the inconsequential final encounter against Sri Lanka, a wiry young de butant from Saurashtra waged a lone battle. Had he accomplished a coupe de grace, his de but would have been of such stuff as dreams are made of. But that was not to be, as Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 60 co uld only negate the deficit of the loss.

The details of the match would be obscured by India’s thumping series win, but Jadeja would have felt certainly disappointed.

For, no one loves to lose, especially in his debut. But Jadeja would take a lot of confidence and succ o ur from the match, for the knock wo uld prolong his stint with the Indian side.

Only 20, one would feel that he was too ripe for international exposure. But in his only outing he displayed that he has ripe enough for the challenge. En ro ute to his knock, from 77 balls, he showcased circumspection and courage, opportunism to squeeze cheeky singles, aided by fleet running between the wickets. And his ability to find boundaries had seldom been under interrogation.

Importantly, he admirably concealed his nerves, even while confronting the world’s most successful bowler.

Naturally, his Ranji coach Debu Mitra was delighted and reckons that the allrounder would traverse miles in international cricket. “His debut was impressive and a fulfilling for me as his coach.

If he sustains his hard work and commitment, he would play more matches for India,” opined Mitra, also the coach who mentored Sourav Ganguly.

The series against Sri Lanka thus culminates what has been an exceptional season for Jadeja, who played a crucial part in Rajasthan Royals claiming the maiden Indian Premier League and Saurashtra advancing to the Ranji semifinals for the second successive season.

If his exemplary IPL campaign caught the selectors’ eyes, the whopping Ranji season impelled them to draft him to the ODI side.

More heartening is the youngster’s willingness to learn. He confided having massively benefited from Royals’ skipper Shane Warne, while a recent stint with Mumbai coach Pravin Amre has tightened his batting.