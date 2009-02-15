Generations of Australian cricketers have been programmed to delete from their syst­ems the oxymoronic, virus-ridden subject of ‘emotion and modern-day sport’. Indeed, if the no-nonsense selectors down under had their way, true Baggy Green machines would render their tear ducts redundant, moving man and cr­icketing-kind ever closer to the ultimate destiny of evoluti­on: the alpha male. Which is why the st­range case of Andrew Symonds forces us to re­a­ch for the proverbial thinking cap (anything but the Baggy Green, that is).

The evidence, as with everything to do with Mr Enfant Terrible presents itself in no uncertain te­rms. He is an expert at angling (late last year, he chose to be with his fishing rod ra­ther than at a team meeting in Darwin). He is an expert at sleeping (in mid-2008, during Au­stralia’s tour of the Caribbean, he missed the team bus for a training session because he had slept in). He is an expert at eavesdropping (in the Sydney Test of the 2007-08 series against India, he snapped up confidential conversation and, though in two minds over whether he hea­rd ‘maa ki’ or ‘monkey’, accused Harbh­ajan Si­­n­gh of racism). He is an expert at brawling (he picked a fight with a rugby player in a Cape To­wn nightclub in 2006). He is an expert at ma­tch-fitness (he showed up drunk for an ODI ag­ainst Bangladesh in Cardiff in 2005). He is an expert at describing human excreta (a few we­­eks back, in what prompted the most recent instance of a forced break from the game for him, he described New Ze­aland wicketkeeper Br­endon McCullum as “a lump of s#!t”). Forget the thinking cap. One doesn’t require any headgear to figure out that, more than anything else, Symonds is an expert at getting hi­mself into trouble. And Cricket Australia (CA) is an expert at first sounding apologetic about pe­n­alising Symonds and then unapologetic about we­lcoming him back into the fold.

Last heard, CA had been so harsh as to treat Sy­monds as a first-time offender and order him to undergo the ordeal of a counselling progra­m­­me. The severity of the punishment has been ba­rely audible though, bombarded as we have been with the sound bytes of CA chief executive James Sutherland (“everyone is very focussed on one thing, and that is getting Symonds back on deck”) and Team Australia captain Ricky Po­nting (“we all hope that things keep progressing for him; I certainly wish him all the best”).

Repentance coming naturally to him, Symonds started serving his sentence by arriving at the fu­neral of teammate Jimmy Maher’s father, for wh­ich he was a pallbearer, wearing cargo sh­orts, a casual shirt and thongs (he’s an expert at fashion faux pas). He has subsequently moved on to celebrating his omission from Australia’s Test tour of South Africa and, possibly, the ODI series against Pakistan as this leaves him free for the 6 weeks of IPL II and with the chance to earn $1.35 million.

It’s not that Symonds doesn’t like playing for Australia, he does, but when you pay peanuts (as the CA does in comparison with the Deccan Ch­ar­gers), he is reminded of the word ‘monkey’ (and that’s an unacceptable word). Plus, he’s an expert at figuri­ng out the real deal.

Wh­en at the crest of his many emotional roller-coaster rides, Symonds is an enthralling cricketer. Yet cricketers better than him have been axed impassionately by CA when incompatible with the te­am’s needs. The question is, why does a cricket board wh­ich has carefully cultivated an image of emoti­o­nless-ness by terminating illustrious careers without so much as a thank-you, play serial forgiver when co­nfr­o­nted with a serial offender?

The answer, Sym­onds’s friends (and others), is blowin’ in the wi­nd — it is as obvious as it is obscure. Consequently, the thinking cap discarded in the third paragraph is best re­called to judge the way the wind is blowing (Symonds, having decided to lop off his trademark dreadlocks, doesn’t need to worry about a cap to ke­ep his hair in place).

Ponti­ng feels compelled to stand by Symonds because the mental burden of letting down “a good friend” would be too torturous to bear. CA is drawn to st­a­nd by Symonds because he — and he alone in a team of obedient soldiers — represents the prodigal son, thereby offering the otherwise unforgiving board the chance to play its dream role of forgiving father. And Symonds, by exposing these emotional vulnerabilities, by testing the character of his ca­ptain and bo­s­­s­es in ways that they have ra­rely be­­en tes­t­ed, coaxes them into repeatedly tak­i­ng the decision that they would rarely take. That decision — forgiveness — is his lifeline.

Call it irony, poetic justice or what you will, but the most emotionless board in cricket is also the bo­ard most su­sceptible to emoti­onal atyachar.