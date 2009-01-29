KARACHI: Unhappy over Shoaib Malik's unceremonious sacking from the post of captain, Javed Miandad today resigned as Director-General of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Sources in the PCB have confirmed that Miandad has resigned but it was not clear if his resignation has been accepted by the Board as PCB Chairman Ejaz Butt has left for Perth this morning to attend ICC's Executive Board Meeting starting Saturday.

Miandad's resignation comes less than 24 hours after emergency meetings with PCB officials and former and current players resulted in Younis Khan taking over the Pakistan captaincy from Malik. Malik's ouster came after Pakistan's recent ODI series defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka.

Miandad, who served as Pakistan coach thrice in the past, took over the position of PCB Director-General in November last year.