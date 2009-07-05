No longer is the quintessential sound of tennis the thwack of tennis racquet gut meeti­ng felt-covered rubber ball. It is the aural emission that is referred to as The Grunt. The Wimbledon women’s soundtrack on TV over the past fortnight has been an orgy of intermittent moans and screams — that, of course, is not necessarily what makes tennis a hot sport or boob-tube action to be enjoyed on the couch.

So pronounced is the grunting in women’s tennis that it has now become an annual ritual for British tabloids to record the decibel levels of play­e­rs at SW19. Among the leaders on the grunto­meter are Michelle Larcher De Brito (109 decibels), Maria Sharapova (101 decibels) and Serena Willi­ams (88.9 decibels). Larcher De Brito’s grunting hit fever pitch at the Fr­ench Open — her opponent, Ar­av­ane Rezai, co­mplained about her sound waves to the umpire and she was booed off court by spectators. Grunting, for those who have noticed that te­nn­is is not a silent sport, is not a recent developm­ent. Jimmy Connors was seen and heard; Andre Agassi was noisy enough for opponents, most fam­ously Ivan Lendl, to complain about his guttural exerti­ons; and Monica Seles was anything but the silent type — as if to prove that what men could do, wom­en could do better.

Grunting has been part of the sport for such a long time now that despite the annoyance it crea­t­es, familiarity has granted to the ‘uaaahs’ and ‘eeaanhs’ on tennis courts a certain degree of inev­itability. The primary objection to grunting is that certain players overdo it — the sound attack is too loud and goes on for too long. Familiarity has not bred consent in such cases.

If that sounds like noise pollution, maybe it is. This is a sport that prides itself on adherence to etiquette. If any feature of tennis has defied the id­ea of a quiet revolution, it is The Grunt. Why is it then that players make impolite noises?

While more players than most can count emit indiscernible variations of The Grunt, it is not un­common for acknowledged silent operators to let it out once in a while, particularly during a pr­­otracted rally. Grunters, and their supporters, argue that they must necessarily be seen as creatu­res of habit and the sound emissions are anything but deliberate. In this corner stands celebrated tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, many of whose high-profile students have recorded the highest decibel levels the game has heard. Bollettieri’s version is that grunting is to be equated with exhaling — re­le­ase of energy in a constructive way.

In the other corner, Martina Navratilova, a na­me difficult to ignore, insists that grunting is a di­versionary tactic, a form of cheating and should be banned as it disguises the sound of the ball mak­i­ng contact with the racquet, thereby ruling out any chance that the grunter’s opponent has of rea­d­ing the stroke as it is executed. Simultaneously, there is evidence to suggest that grunting — or exhaling and, thereby, relaxing — at the point of contact with the ball helps a pla­yer generate additional racquet-head speed and, consequently, power. Viewed from this angle, the grunter earns for him/herself an advantage. A legitimate advantage? That is the question.

While specific mention of grunting or any ot­h­er form of noise obstruction is not made in the ru­­les implemented by the International Tennis Fe­deration (ITF), page 12 of the Rules of Tennis 2009 in­corporates the section ‘hindrance’, which states that if a player is hindered by his/her opponent th­en he/she wins the point; it is only if the hindr­a­n­ce caused is unintentional that the point must be replayed. Case in point: Venus Williams suffered a point deduction under this interpretation of the rule when her hair beads fell out during an Australi­an Open encounter in 1999. However, this particul­ar rule has never been used against grunters.

While application of the rule is the discretion of the umpire, Navratilova & Co demand that gr­unters be hit where it hurts most: the scoreboard. And hit they might well be — the ITF is reported­ly working on introducing a ‘noise hindrance’ rule under which persistent grunters would first be penalised points, then games and finally be defa­u­lted from the match. Whatever it is that the ITF decides to do with compulsive noise-heads, and the famous grouse about it being unladylike notwithstanding, grunting undoubtedly makes tennis a sport different fr­om any other. If anything, grunting is the definitive sound of tennis, conveying as it does in the most unambiguous manner possible that the sport, in today’s day and age, is dominated by unadulterated power. Quiet, please?