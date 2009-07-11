NEW DELHI: Three Indian boxers, Amandeep Singh, Akshay Kumar and Manpreet, stormed into the finals of the Magomed Salam Umakhanov Memorial boxing Championships in Makhachkala, Russia.

According to information received here, Amandeep stunned the local crowd by knocking out Russian Aschabov Ibragim in the very first round during the semi-finals of the 48 kg category held Friday.

In the other semi-finals, Akshay defeated Oganesyn Azat of Armenia in the 57 kg section, while Manpreet fought hard in the 91 kg section to beat German Khomaster Artur.

Akshay won 3-0 in the third round after his Armenian opponent retired.

Manpreet had to struggle in the hard fought battle to make it to the title clash beating Artur 10-7. It was a seesaw battle but Manpreet surged ahead in the third round for the win.

However, Manpreet suffered a cut on his nose and was unlikely to take part in the final.

More than 112 boxers from 18 teams are taking part in this meet. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, China, Bulgaria, Germany, Latvia, Estonia, Ukraine and India are the 10 foreign teams participating, besides eight teams from Russia.