CHENNAI: It wasn’t a raging debate that set the podium afire, when two champions in their respective arenas — Viswanathan Anand and KR Venkataraman — discoursed at the Mylapore Club on Wednesday in a bid to promote and create better awareness of mind sports. It was more of a blithe chat, as both gave an overview of their sports without going much into the intricacies, and shared their diverse experiences, replete with witty anecdotes and masterly insights.

In fact, their perspectives corresponded than contradicted, despite that chess is an individual game while bridge is an individual one. Both agreed that mind games can furnish children with an extra edge in their academics, and that there isn’t any specific age for the child to start playing a particular sport.

“I started playing chess at the age of six. But I have heard of people who started playing at four. The blocks can be given to children at even two, so that they can get familiarised to the board,” opined Anand. Though Venkataraman acquainted with the sports in his early 20s, during his IIT days, he revealed that bridge sharpened his grasping powers. “In college, I could learn in one hour what others used to consume double the time. It’s part of the curriculum in many European countries such as Norway and Sweden. But in India, bridge is often mistaken for card games, which is often associated with gambling. So we don’t get as much as recognition as chess,” he pointed out.

But unlike chess, which one can learn on one’s on, bridge has to be taught. “It’s not a theory subject and someone has to teach you. At the highest level you need a full-time coach to analyse and formulate strategies. This was the reason we couldn’t make much progress in the last World Championship (Bermuda Bowl). The Americans, on the other hand had a coach, and hence were better equipped. We have the brains. What we need are professionals. The thing is we have to work to earn. So the effort isn’t 100 per cent,” he said. Popularity is the need of the hour for bridge. “You need more people to pursue the sport. Youngsters should continue their coaching. They needn’t practice 10 hours, just three would do. If women believe that they aren’t mentally inferior to men, they can blossom into good players,” Venkataraman pointed out.

Though both are essentially mind games, physical exercises do help to sustain the focus. While Venkataraman has been practising Yoga for thirty years, Anand frequently hits the gym. “Whenever, I am beset with tension during a game, I take a deep breath. It helps you to relax,” he said.