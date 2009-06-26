CHENNAI: It’s been a continent-hopping marathon for Indian cricketers this season. In four months, they have endured the dissimilar climes of three continents, travelled close to 20,000 km and now the Caribbean.

Whether they are jaded or not, the show rolls forth. And expectations are abound whenever or wherever India play. But for their dubious expulsion from the T20 World Cup, India could have been runaway favourites against the West Indies. The inglorious defense of the miniature version, the absence of four key players, and the apparent world-weariness of some others in the side have swung the pendulum slightly in the hosts’ favour.

The holler over the T20 World Cup loss was typically vociferous, more so amplified after skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s skirmish with the media and some of his ungainly strategic gambles. But Dhoni’s credentials, both his captaincy and batting, are impeccable in the One-day International format.

India have won 31 out of the 51 matches, lost only 16, he has captained (he averages 78.06 in those 31 matches).

Though the side is not as formidable as it was against the Kiwis, they have sufficient ammunition to transfix the Caribbean, who have emanated a semblance of revival in the recent past. “This West Indies side is better than they were a couple of years ago, but they have not been consistent. Even a reasonable One-day unit like England beat them at home. So for them to beat India, though weakened by the absence of Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag, is an uphill task,” said former coach Lalchand Rajput.

His optimism isn’t unfounded as India is better suited to the demands of ODIs than T20s. Though not a blazer like Sehwag, Rohit Sharma has the repertoire and class to make a decisive impact in any format of the game. Dhoni also has the option to open with Murali Vijay, who is yet to make his debut, in which case Sharma can come one drop.

Yuvraj Singh showed glimpses of his brazen touch in the T20, while S Badrinath has the attributes of a grafter. Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja and Abhishek Nayar fire the all-round department.

Though pace spearhead Zaheer will be missed, Ashish Nehra’s confidence is high after the IPL while Praveen Kumar had a reasonable outing in New Zealand. RP Singh couldn’t quite replicate his IPL feats in the T20 World Cup, but is talented.

Spinners Pragyan Ojha and Harbhajan Singh lend them an edge over the hosts. But Dhoni’s big worry is Ishant Sharma, whose career sketch in the last couple of months has resembled Manhattan skyscrapers.