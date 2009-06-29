MELBOURNE: Cricket has sometimes been hailed as an overhyped sport. But this is the one time when many in Australia are hoping the game will work its charm and help mend bridges with Indians.

"Cricket's about friendship and love for the game. While we're here to try to do both, Cricket Victoria is trying to foster the game at the community level and involve students in far-flung areas who are mostly Indians," Greg Shepperd, the Delhi Daredevils coach, told IANS at the impressive Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

To ease tensions in the wake of the spate of attacks against Indian students, the Victorian police organised a game of laneway cricket (gulley cricket) that saw prominent Australian all-rounder Brad Hodge participate in a game last week.

Australian Immigration Minister Chris Evans, who was also present, felt the match was another small but important step in helping repair Australia's image in India.

"But even before this we are doing our best to see the games are played out in suburbs and ensure more participation...basically take the game to places where it is unlikely to go," said Tony Dodemaide, Cricket Victoria's CEO who has been involved in the state's Harmony in Cricket programme. Former cricketer Dean Jones who is currently a coach is part of this programme.

More matches, he feels, could be a stepping stone for rebuilding the relationship between Indian students and the wider community.

"It is basically to teach communities the spirit of the game and therefore we have more cricket clinics for people from diverse cultural backgrounds," says Dodemaide.

Cricket Victoria has also lent a supporting hand to the JATA Rolling Shield, Australia's largest ever Twenty20 competition where 80 teams competed for $20,000 in prize money that got over in February this year.

The inaugural corporate tournament achieved great public interest and the winners will be arriving in India soon to play one of the Indian Premier League teams. Rodney Hogg, a former Australian fast bowler, is the brand ambassador for the JATA Rolling Shield.

Organisers say the competition had two main objectives. The first was to identify the many brilliant sportsmen who, due to lack of opportunity, have not had the chance to excel in cricket and raise funds for the JATA charitable trust which was established to serve underdeveloped schools in India.

JATA has helped three schools build laboratories and libraries over the last 12 months, and aided IT training for 31 students from poor families in Bihar.

"Under the flagship of the Harmony programme, we also hope that we will be able to sponsor those who are underprivileged but talented to come and watch the big games in the MCG," added Shepperd.

The MCG is the largest stadium in Australia, and holds the world record for the highest light towers at any sporting venue.