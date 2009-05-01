EAST LONDON: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by nine runs in their Indian Premier League match here Friday.

A good half century from JP Duminy (52 not out, off 37 balls) and a couple of lower order contributions saw the Mumbai Indians set the Kolkata Knight Riders a competitive target of 149 to win in their IPL match at Esat London in South Africa.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and elected to bat in their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Unlike earlier matches, the powerful opening pair of Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya failed to click and the latter was out for 6. With Tendulkar (34 off 30 balls) too leaving at the score of 54 for 3, the Indians seemed to struggle to reach a fair score. JP Duminy's innings, supported by Graham Napier (15), Ajinkya Rahane (10) and Abhishek Nayar (10) saw the Mumbaikars reach 148 for 6 in 20 overs.

With nothing to lose, and languishing at the bottom of the table, Kolkata has to win this match if they are to keep in touch with any faint hopes they may have to qualify for the semi finals.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 148 for six in 20 overs (J.P. Duminy 52 not out, Sachin Tendulkar 34; Brad Hodge 1-13).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 139 for six in 20 overs (Brad Hodge 73, Morne Van Wyk 32; Zaheer Khan 3-31)