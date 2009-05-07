CENTURION: Dazzling half-centuries from opener Matthew Hayden and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni powered Chennai Super Kings to 185 for three in 18 overs in their rain-truncated Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab here today.

Hayden slammed a 58-ball 89 and Dhoni hammered an unbeaten 56 off just 27 balls as the Chennai side posted a mammoth total in the tie which was reduced to 18-overs-a-side following a 90-minute rain interruption.

Incidentally, the Super Kings had a rather ominous start after Dhoni opted to bat first.

The unaccustomed opener's role thrust on him, S Badrinath joined IPL's ever-growing golden duck list, guiding the first ball he faced from Irfan Pathan to a lurking VRV Singh at third man.

However, Chennai run-machines Hayden and Suresh Raina (32), top two run-getters in the tournament so far, didn't held the Punjab attack in much esteem and it was more than evident in the nonchalant way they treated the Kings XI bowlers.

Raina dismissed Pathan over long on and followed it with a four and then greeted Yusuf Abdulla, IPL's leading wicket-taker till RP Singh eclipsed him, with back-to-back fours to convey what he thought of him.

It was an all-round performance by the Super Kings that spiralled them to the top of the points table while Kings XI remained at the sixth spot in the eight-team league.

Kings XI needed 30 runs off the last two overs. But Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni surprised everyone by asking Suresh Raina to bowl the penultimate over of the rain-affected match that had been reduced to 18 overs. The trick worked as Raina, with his gentle off-spin, didn't allow Super Kings captain Yuvraj Singh to open his arms and gave away just six runs. Laksmipathy Balaji then bowled a decent last over as Super Kings romped home to a win.

Both Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab also continued with their poor fielding skills.

Opting to bat first, Super Kings made a challenging 185 for three in 18 overs with opener Mattew Hayden making a valuable 89 and Dhoni scoring an unbeaten 56. In reply, , Yuvraj (58) and Simon Katich (50) played some good shots but this was not enough to take Kings XI past the huge total.

Deciding to bat first on a pitch that provided some assistance to the fast bowlers appeared to backfire after opener Subramanian Badrinath was dismissed off Irfan Pathan's first ball of the match.

But it was the 75-run second wicket stand between Hayden and Suresh Raina (32) that got the Super Kings back on track. Hayden was in a murderous mood and spanked the wayward Kings XI bowlers for eight fours and six sixes.

Hayden and Dhoni, who hit seven fours and two sixes, then played some big shots as Super Kings posted a formidable target.

Kings XI made a faulty start as Albie Morkel dismissed Sunny Sohel off the second ball of the innings before Katich and Yuvraj took Kings XI to within sniffing distance of a win but ended up on the loser's side.



