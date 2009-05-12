CENTURION: Mumbai Indians kept their Indian Premier League (IPL) hopes alive with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Kings XI Punajb here on Tuesday.

Chasing a lowly 120, Mumbai Indians raced to the target in just 16.2 overs with Dwayne Bravo blasting an unbeaten 70 off 59 balls and Sachin Tendulkar contributing an unbeaten 41.

The victory brought Mumbai Indians back into the semifinal contention, as they jumped two spots to fourth place in the IPL standings with 11 points from 11 matches.

Kings XI Punjab's chances of finishing among the top four now looks bleak as they are down to seventh place with 10 points and three matches in hand.

It was a must-win situation for both teams, and Mumbai Indians came out with all guns blazing to steal the show.

Mumbai's promotion of Dwayne Bravo worked wonders as the West Indian ripped apart the bowlers with clean strikes. He struck seven fours and three sixes.

Bravo would have returned without opening his account had Irfan Pathan held onto a caught and bowled chance.

Brett Lee took out Sanath Jayasuriya before Bravo cut loose in S. Sreesanth's only over, which cost 21 runs with two sixes and two fours. Bravo continued in the same vein through the innings.

Piyyush Chawla got the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, but Tendulkar batted around Bravo to see the team through.

Mumbai Indians captain Sachin Tendulkar played the spin card to perfection to restrict Kings XI to 119/9. His plan was carried out by off-spinners Harbhajan Singh (1-9) and JP Duminy (2-15), who bowled intelligently to bring the downfall of Kings XI batting line-up that had six left-handers.

Opener Sunny Sohal played a lone hand in Punjab's innings with a breezy 43 off 23 balls that included three sixes and five fours.

Punjab lost two quick wickets at the top with Simon Katich and Irfan Pathan being dismissed for ducks.

Sunny Sohal counterattacked to bring Punjab back on the track.

Harbhajan came into the attack and soon got the prized wicket of Kumar Sangakkara. Tendulkar quickly tried his options and used as many as eight bowlers to keep Punjab guessing.

Duminy removed dangerous Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane accounted for Luke Pomersbach.

Punjab batsmen were guilty of sloppy running between the wicket with as many as four players, including Sohal, being run-out.

Karan Goel's 20 took Punjab past the 100-run mark.