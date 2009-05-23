BANGALORE: Karnataka’s top four had vanished into thin air and Tamil Nadu, who had made a massive 500-plus in the first innings, were sensing a big victory. But a young Manish Pandey, who was out cheaply in the first innings, and C Raghu got their act together and ensured that the match ended in a draw. They remained unseparated with Manish making 57, including 10 fours and Raghu 27 in November last year. Watching his team’s victory hopes evaporate was TN’s coach WV Raman. Chewing his finger-nails and chatting away, Raman’s talent-spotting eyes remained fixed on Manish.

“Manish is easily the find for Karnataka this season. I had seen him in junior tournaments and was impressed. Now this knock has confirmed that the boy has the technique and temperament to do well,” Raman had said. By becoming the first Indian IPL centurion, Manish has proved that Raman was spot-on with his assessment. Son of an army officer, who intended to follow in his Dad’s footsteps Manish has emerged like a meteorite.

Manish, who was in the Indian junior team, which won the junior World Cup under Virat Kohli, his Royal Challengers’ teammate, has always shown a tendency to produce some fine strokes. His ability to make room and even come down heavily on good deliveries has set him apart. Spinner Murali Kartik will tell you that. His knock of 64 on debut against Railways showed he had the talent to make it big.

Manish is also a fine fielder and has always stopped lots of runs on the field. After settling in Bangalore the 15-yeard-old Manish came up with good performances in junior cricket. Thus he was included in the India U-18 side.

His showing in Ranji Trophy saw him being picked by the Mumbai Indians last season. Back home with the Royal Challengers this year, Manish seized the opportunity to hammer a hundred. His style of play and athleticism marks him out as a player who can fit the bill in all three versions.

It’s cricket over Army now

After becoming the first Indian batsman to slam a century in the IPL, Manish Pandey is convinced that he is made to fire with bat in cricket fields than firing bullets in the battlefield. Pandey on Thursday smashed a scintillating unbeaten 114 as Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a semifinal spot after beating Deccan Chargers by 12 runs. Pandey, who whacked only the second century of the IPL-II, said joining Army was second career option for him but now he need not pursue that.