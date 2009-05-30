KOCHI: A team of three cars from Kerala will hit the rally circuit at the FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship beginning in Coimbatore on June 26.

DDL Sports, the sports management arm of the Dubai-based Cee Cee Holdings, was launched in Kochi on Friday.

The DDL Sports Rally Team will participate in all six stages of the national championship.

Unveiling the team and the cars, Cee Cee group chairman Clint Martel Wilfred said that the team will focus on giving a platform for young sportspersons to chase their passions.

“We have started off with the rally team as we are passionate about motorsports.

At the same time, we are open to other events as well, especially the ones, like rugby, which are yet to gain popularity in the state,” he said. The team members are all from Kerala who have been involved with racing for the past eight years.

The team will drive a Maruti Suzuki Baleno (1600 class), a Gypsy (Gypsy class) and a Maruti Suzuki Esteem (1400 class) in the championship. The drivers and their co-drivers are Joseph Chirakkekaran and Royce Kizhakkoodan in the Baleno, Francis K J and Manoj M in the Esteem and Bobby Jose C and Davies Chirammel in the Gypsy. The technical support for the team will be provided by Coimbatore based Kari Sports, said Wilfred. Clive Melini Wilfred, the group’s deputy chairman and Wilfred’s brother also attended.