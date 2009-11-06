9-year-old Martha a participant in the Optimist class Optimist class in the India International Sailing Regatta in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI: Despite gloomy predictions of bad weather and rough sea the races for the major part of the day was held on time.

Race officer for the Optimist Thomasz Chamera was unfazed by the swell. The drop (in wind) helped the sailors with the slighter build to finish ahead in the third race of the day (ninth in the series). In keeping with this maxim, local Indian girl sailor Zephra Currimbhoy finished ahead and the smaller sailors from Singapore had great opportunities to finish within the top five in both the first and the third races of the day.

However, the day belonged to Mumbai’s Upamanyu Dutta, who sailed brilliantly to get top the first two races. Upamanyu worked through the middle of the course to round the first windward mark ahead of Singapore lad Bernie C Choon.

Bernie tried in vain to throw a challenge to Upamanyu and had to be content with following him over the finish line. His compatriot Koh Y Kun finished right behind him to cheer the Singapore camp.

Rufus Patrick (India) despite coming second in only one race total managed to top the overall standings in the optimist class.

In the 29er class the pair of Danes Kristian and Mathias came up first predictably though the Indians put up a good fight and the race finishes were far closer than the previous two days.