ROUSING RECEPTION: (from left) J Saranya, SP Sethuraman & K Murali are accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at Chennai International Airport.

CHENNAI: The excellent infrastructure facilities in the state, in particular the city has not only helped more and more children take up chess, but has produced world beaters, season after season in some category or other.

If Adhiban won the world u-16 title last year, this time it was SP Sethuraman to win the World U-16 crown at Turkey and do the country proud.

Along with Sethuraman, Karthkeyan Murali, who won the Silver Medal in the U-10 category and J. Saranya the Bronze Medallist in the Under-14 Girls Category were given a warm reception at the Chennai Airport. Incidentaly, all the three medal winners from Tamil Nadu belonged to the Velammal Group of Institutions.

“It feels great to win the title. I really worked hard for the event and I am glad that I could make it,” said an elated Sethuraman.

“I am deeply moved by the warmth of one and all. Thanks to my parents, coaches, well wishers and school, I was able to do well at Turkey. This is the best triumph of my career,” said a proud Sethuraman.

Since taking the game seriously five years back Sethuraman has made rapid strides. Having been spotted along with Srinath as the players to watch by V Anand, Sethuraman recently won the national Junior crown. This win helped to get into the groove for the world event and the results have been encouraging.

“The Junior national title win was a big plus. That certainly helped me to perform to potential at Turkey,” recollected Sethuraman.

“I was determined to do well at the event. The 10 days training I had with RB Ramesh and the efforts of all the other coaches over a period of time has helped me achieve this feat,” said Sethuraman.

Sethuraman cherishes the time he got to spend with his idol V Anand and the legend’s inputs now and then has helped him fine tune his game.

Official coaches Grand Master R.B. Ramesh, International Master K. Murugan and Woman Grand Master Aarthie Ramasawamy who accompanied the team were also felicitated.