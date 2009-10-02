MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar cut his cheek and nearly broke his nose after falling on his face in a Johannesburg hotel during the Champions Trophy, Indian team manager Anurag Thakur said here today.

Tendulkar, along with all-rounders Yusuf Pathan and Abhishek Nayar, today returned home after India's doomed Champions Trophy campaign in South Africa and his left eye looked swollen as the star player left the the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Thakur, who arrived by the same flight, told PTI that Tendulkar had food poisoning on the eve of India's last league match against the West Indies and he collapsed in his hotel room.

"He had food poisoning and was possibly dehydrated. He was feeling weak and that was the reason why he felt giddy and hurt himself in the hotel room. But the injury to his cheek is not serious. He is perfectly fine now," Thakur said.

Even though Tendulkar did not play against the West Indies, he was present in the ground when India played their last league match on September 30, Thakur pointed out.

"He was present in the ground and he's perfectly fine now. He was not well that day," Thakur said.

Tendulkar reportedly fell on his face and was in fact lucky not to have broken his nose even though the collapse left him with a cut mark and a black spot on his nose.

On their arrival, Tendulkar and Nayar left for their respective homes in Mumbai, while Yusuf took a connecting flight to Baroda.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, R P Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Praveen Kumar are expected to land in Mumbai by a later flight, sources said, adding the others would have taken the connecting flights to their respective destinations from Dubai.

India were knocked out of the Champions Trophy before the semifinal stage of the tournament after they finished third in the four-team group, behind Pakistan and Australia and ahead of the West Indies.

Dhoni and his men lost the opening match to Pakistan, shared points with Australia when the match got washed out because of rains and won the tie against the West Indies.

The next assignment for the Indians is the seven-ODI home series against Australia commencing at Baroda on October 25.