CHENNAI: A listless Joshna Chinappa succumbed to a lower ranked Dutch, Orla Noom in straight games 8-11, 4-11, 10-12 to throw away the final tie more in mind than court play in the Wispa Challenger No:2 at the Indian Squash Academy centre court here on Saturday.

Later, the PSA Challenger No 4 final also turned out to be an upset with Ivan Yuen (world ranked 94) of Malaysia ousted Mark Kracsak (Ranked 42) of Hungary 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in 45 minutes to win his first PSA title. In the women’s final, Chinappa was in two minds in her approach shots through out the match but was brilliant at times, especially in the third game. Nursing hopes of winning a WISPA title at home, her fourth in three years, Chinappa belied her status as world ranked 33. Chinappa lacked ideas and rarely answered the call of fight and a reasonably large crowd was obviously disappointed by her poor performance.

In the first game, the Dutch was classy with some delectable drops and her abilities to mix the pace helped her win the game. At least on four occasions she earned her points with clear superior technical play. Noom had her strategy work out well enough in preventing Chinappa to play upfront and the Indian was most often glued behind the boxes.