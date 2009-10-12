LONDON: The Manchester United striker picked up a calf strain against Ukraine on Saturday.

Rooney played the full 90 minutes against Ukraine and was England’s star performer - re-doubling his prodigious efforts after they were reduced to 10 men.

He had declared himself fit in the immediate aftermath of the game, but felt some tightness in his calf on the flight back to England late on Saturday night. If the Belarus match was one where a result was needed he may have stayed with the squad.

Rooney underwent a scan on Sunday, after which England’s medical team released him to return to Manchester United. There had appeared to be greater concern over Steven Gerrard, after he was substituted at half-time with an apparent groin problem, but it does not appear to be as bad as first feared and, for now at least, he has remained with the England camp for treatment.

With Rooney having been released, Liverpool manager Rafael Benítez will be keen to have a full explanation from the Football Association as to Gerrard’s fitness, having clashed previously with Capello over the midfielder. However, Benítez is understood to have patched up his differences with the Italian.

Capello has not called up a replacement for Rooney, resisting the temptation to include Sunderland striker Darren Bent, who has been in his thoughts.

And with Jermain Defoe recovering from his hand injury, it means England are down to four strikers – Emile Heskey, Gabriel Agbonlahor, Peter Crouch and Carlton Cole.

Capello is likely to resist calls for Gerrard to be moved into a more central advanced role, believing that this did not work when he played him there in the friendly against France last year.

Capello has toyed with playing Shaun Wright-Phillips through the middle, though.

It is more likely that he will decide to partner Agbonlahor with either Heskey or Cole. The former partnership has not gelled at Aston Villa, but Capello may want to rely on Heskey’s greater experience against the Belorussians, rather than throw in Cole.

At the same time, he will have to weigh up when he is going to give the West Ham striker a start in an international match, especially as England are running out of fixtures ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals. Crouch, who did not make the bench in Ukraine, will also hope he is selected.

Capello, meanwhile, has called on Fifa, the governing body of world football, to punish the flare-throwing by Ukrainian supporters that almost hit his players in the Dnipro Arena.

'’I don’t think the game should have been abandoned, but Fifa has to decide something about this,’’ he said. “I did not think of taking the players off.’’