Home Sport

Misbah axed, Pakistan recall Butt and Farhat

KARACHI: Senior batsman Misbah-ul-Haq got a royal snub as the selectors today axed him from the Pakistan teams for the forthcoming one-day series against New Zealand and the subsequent away Te

Published: 22nd October 2009 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

PAKmisbah_L

(File photo)

KARACHI: Senior batsman Misbah-ul-Haq got a royal snub as the selectors today axed him from the Pakistan teams for the forthcoming one-day series against New Zealand and the subsequent away Test series against the same opponent.

Misbah does not feature in any of the three Pakistan squads announced for the series of four ODIs and two Twenty20 matches against the Kiwis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from November 3 and for the Test tour of New Zealand immediately after the Emirates rubber.

Chief selector Iqbal Qasim justified Misbah's axing, saying the player needed rest to refresh himself and comeback stronger in the national squad. Misbah, 35, got the axe for the first time since his 2001 comeback to the national team.

&quot;You say we have dropped him but we have rested him and couple of other players under a rotation policy we want to pursue vigorously keeping in mind the talent we have and the 2011 World Cup,&quot; Qasim told PTI.

Misbah's axing comes at a time when despite all criticism against him and his form, he has still averaged around 39 in one-day internationals in the last two years.

Sources aware of the team matters said captain Younus Khan and Iqbal Qasim were against having Misbah in the side when the selectors met in Lahore to pick the squads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp