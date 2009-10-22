Misbah axed, Pakistan recall Butt and Farhat

KARACHI: Senior batsman Misbah-ul-Haq got a royal snub as the selectors today axed him from the Pakistan teams for the forthcoming one-day series against New Zealand and the subsequent away Test series against the same opponent.

Misbah does not feature in any of the three Pakistan squads announced for the series of four ODIs and two Twenty20 matches against the Kiwis in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from November 3 and for the Test tour of New Zealand immediately after the Emirates rubber.

Chief selector Iqbal Qasim justified Misbah's axing, saying the player needed rest to refresh himself and comeback stronger in the national squad. Misbah, 35, got the axe for the first time since his 2001 comeback to the national team.

"You say we have dropped him but we have rested him and couple of other players under a rotation policy we want to pursue vigorously keeping in mind the talent we have and the 2011 World Cup," Qasim told PTI.

Misbah's axing comes at a time when despite all criticism against him and his form, he has still averaged around 39 in one-day internationals in the last two years.

Sources aware of the team matters said captain Younus Khan and Iqbal Qasim were against having Misbah in the side when the selectors met in Lahore to pick the squads.