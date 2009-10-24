NEW DELHI: Former India captains Bishan Singh Bedi and Ajay Jadeja were effusive in praise of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying he is the right choice to lead India at the moment.

Bedi said leading India is a tough job, as there are several people who would be out with a knife at the slightest of opportunity.

"Captaincy is not easy. If you do well, your colleagues may appreciate but others will be waiting to show their vindictive attitude when the chips are down," Bedi said.

"My suggestion to Dhoni is that he should take everything in his stride. He should let his bat and wicket-keeping do the talking," Bedi said during a panel discussion on the sidelines of a book release - 'Dhoni' penned by journalist C. Rajshekhar Rao - here Friday.

Bedi even went on to compare Dhoni with himself.

"As a kid I had no ambition to play for the country. It just happened. I had no ambition to captain India but I was lucky. Dhoni is my kind of person. He seems to be in control of the situation," said the legendary spinner.

Jadeja said there is no one better than Dhoni to lead India.

"He is one of the most sensible person you could find in the team. There is no other leader like him."

Jadeja said it is very difficult to lead India now because there is more pressure on the captain.

"Even Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi would have found it difficult. The captain has to have a lot more attributes now."