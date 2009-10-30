Home Sport

Gerrard and Rooney on Fifa best player shortlist

LONDON: Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and John Terry are all in contention. Reigning World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the running to retain his title.

The Real Madrid and Portugal forward heads a familiar cast of the world's leading talent as voting commences ahead of the annual gala in Zurich on Dec 21.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi is seen as one of the strongest candidates and Ronaldo's closest rival for the accolade.

Spain provide six nominees - goalkeeper Iker Casillas, defender Carles Puyol, midfielders Andres Iniesta and Xavi and strikers Fernando Torres and David Villa.

Brazil (three) and France (two) are the only other countries with more than one player nominated.

Brazilian Marta, who has won the women's award for the last three years, is once again included on a shortlist of 10 names, along with England's Kelly Smith.

Fifa World Player 2009 shortlist:

Michael Ballack (Germany), Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Iker Casillas (Spain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Diego (Brazil), Didier Drogba (Ivory Coast), Michael Essien (Ghana), Samuel Eto'o (Cameroon), Steven Gerrard (England), Thierry Henry (France), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Kaka (Brazil), Frank Lampard (England), Luis Fabiano (Brazil), Lionel Messi (Argentina), Carles Puyol (Spain), Franck Ribery (France), Wayne Rooney (England), John Terry (England), Fernando Torres (Spain), David Villa (Spain), Xavi (Spain).

Fifa Women's World Player 2009 shortlist:

Nadine Angerer (Germany), Sonia Bompastor (France), Cristiane (Brazil), Inka Grings (Germany), Mana Iwabuchi (Japan), Simone Laudehr (Germany), Marta (Brazil), Birgit Prinz (Germany), Kelly Smith (England), Abby Wambach (USA).

-- Daily Telegraph

