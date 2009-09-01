Never slow to dig its more successful relative, drug-taking (Gareth Hock), lying, cheating (Canterbury Bulldogs), bottom-fingering (John Hopoate) rugby league has got in on the act. Even former internationals of substance-coating, cheating, lying table tennis have sermonised. At least lying, cheating, race-fixing Formula 1 has had the sense to keep its own counsel.

Rightly-aggrieved Leinster fans have pointed at Harlequins but do not think there should be a similarly emotion-led inquiry into their team's apparently dodgy uncontested scrum incident in the previous round of last year's Heineken Cup.

European Rugby Cup and its 'process-challenged' independent disciplinary panel are still hiding from uncomfortable questions on Bloodgate and know that the fall-out from unearthing evidence that the Heineken Cup-winning side cheated would be catastrophic – best not go there then.

Some individuals have unwisely joined in this orgy of double standards. Many a smile met Lawrence Dallaglio's utterances on cheating. Leicester Tigers fans used to have a sweepstake on what minute Wasps would pull the old uncontested scrum ploy when they faced them.

Moreover, unless Lol is certain his career was taintless he should work privately on the Rugby Football Union investigative Task Force.

Arsène Wenger's legendary myopia and amnesia concerning his own players' fouls contrasts markedly with his clear view and moral certainty about Emmanuel Adebayor's misbehaviour last weekend.

His certainty about the intent behind his former player's acts is curious given his claim that his own player, Eduardo, could not be guilty because intent to deceive could never be proved.

And wherever you find Wenger, Sir Alex Ferguson cannot be far away. Of Eduardo's alleged dive, the Scot said: "I wouldn't say it publicly but I wouldn't be pleased if it was my player who did that" but that "When you make a public criticism of your players you are in danger of losing the morale of the dressing room."

Ferguson's justification for public silence is no excuse and his real priorities are revealed by the words that followed: "Your job is to protect the dressing room and keep it solid."

For Sir Alex's words to be seen as anything other than a self-serving, opportunistic attack on a bitter rival, he has to give details of how he censures his players in private when they commit similar acts. His stance exacerbates the problem; until high-profile managers are brave enough to criticise publicly, players are tacitly encouraged to continue.

Perhaps it would be better that future criticism of sports be made on the narrow basis of what is being discussed, without reference to other sports, unless those sports offer a solution to the problem in hand.

Another area that causes the greatest difficulty for all involved in, or commenting on, sport is when anything arises that has a legal element.

Fulsome sermons on the moral-correctness of some or other decision collide with the legal process, something that should have no emotion if it is do a proper job.

Lawyers, although despised, are habitually engaged to advocate in front of quasi-judicial bodies and they love incidents surrounded by emotion; it opens up all manner of possibilities to exploit the partiality and muddled-thinking that invariably accompany indignation.

Football has rightly been criticised for not using a retrospective system of video review and citing and when Uefa finally found the courage to use this potent disciplinary method, most people said, 'about time.' Unfortunately, Uefa inadequately managed the exercise from start to finish and difficult consequences arise from its latest blunder.

Uefa should have announced its intentions before the season started and made clear how it would operate and the likely range of punishments before suddenly focusing on Eduardo 'dive'.

Uefa was at best reactionary and this looked like another in a series of observations, comments and interfering by the Franco-German axis that runs football. It might not yet amount to an anti-English plot, but it does demonstrate an unbalanced interest in all things to do with English teams.

Above all, for this measure to gain acceptance Uefa should have ensured the first case brought was unarguable. It is right that Eduardo's ban was rescinded because the case could not make out; the fault lies with those prosecuting, whatever the 'morality' of what happened. Uefa has not been craven, it has been stupid.

It has also given succour to those who oppose this method because it cannot be totally decisive. It does not need be to be effective. If there is ambiguity, some guilty players will go unpunished, but at the time they dive they have no idea what camera has what angle of the incident.

The thinking around Adebayor's recent actions is becoming similarly irrational. Some say he could have provoked a riot and as a result should get harsher punishment. His sentence should have no link to the vehemence of the crowd's reaction.

Arsenal fans were at liberty to protest verbally, but once they chose to confront Adebayor they were responsible solely for their acts; if this is not so, fans will be incentivised to react in a more extreme manner, knowing that this may increase the offending player's punishment.

Whether people like it or not, the legal process has developed this way for good reasons. If a point is difficult, it is tempting to view it as a technicality, something that is optional when searching for the wider goal of justice.

The problem is that your technicality is someone else's fundamental right and given that there is a presumption of innocence, alleged technicalities should be construed in favour of a defendant.

When you start to cut corners, you open up the possibility of seriously flawed judgments and worse, if you get a panel that is dishonest, and this does happen, it can defend its judgments because of precedents set by previous panels ignoring or bending rules.

Laws must be well thought out, clear, well known and consistently exercised.

-- Daily Telegraph