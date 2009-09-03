LONDON: The 22 year-old, an £11 million buy from Ajax two years ago, has struggled to claim a regular place at Anfield and he has not started a game for Liverpool since the opening-day defeat against Spurs.

Babel claims to have been told to expect greater first-team involvement at Anfield this season, but with the World Cup less than 10 months away, he admits that his best option now would be to return to Ajax.

He said: "There have been things promised, but they haven't been followed up. I was told I would get to play more minutes and have more chances, but after the first defeat, I lost my place.

"So I think half a season at Ajax with a view to the World Cup wouldn't be a bad idea. I can add something to the Ajax squad. Loaning me out was not an option [in the summer]. Now we have agreed to review the situation in January. I see the current situation as a signal that I really have to get playing."

Meanwhile, Liverpool assistant manager Sammy Lee has been warned about his future conduct by the Football Association's Regulatory Commission.

Lee admitted improper conduct after being charged over his conduct towards fourth official Stuart Attwell during the club's defeat to Tottenham on the opening day of the season.

Lee protested with Atwell after two penalty appeals were rejected in a tense finale and was sent to the stands by referee Phil Dowd.

The commission opted against a stiffer penalty having taken into account the former Bolton boss' "exemplary" disciplinary record.

-- Daily Telegraph