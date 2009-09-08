BHOPAL: Criticising the selectors' decision to bring Rahul Dravid back in the one-day international squad, former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin today said that a youngster should have been preferred instead.

"It would have been better if instead of Dravid, a young player was given an opportunity to play for the Indian team," Azharuddin told reporters during an Iftaar party here.

"The decision of the Selection Committee on the issue is wrong," he said.

The veteran of 99 Test matches and 334 ODI's threw his weight behind champion batsman Sachin Tendulkar and said there was no question of his retirement as he was playing well.

He said that both VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh impressed him a lot.

Azharuddin said the game would benefit if more players are involved in running sport associations.