'Uefa ball gives strikers unfair advantage'

MADRID: Iker Casillas, the Real Madrid goalkeeper widely recognised as the best in the world, has already voiced his concerns at the unpredictability of the seamless, thermally-bonded Finale 9 ball, used for the first time in last season’s final between Barcelona and Manchester United, Besiktas’s opponents on Tuesday night.

While Recber concedes that Uefa’s desire to guarantee goals in its showpiece tournament is a necessary acquiescence to the demands of its audience, he believes a succession of balls have rendered the life of a Champions League goalkeeper all but impossible.

“Ever since 2002 all of the adidas balls that have been introduced have changed speed in the air,” he said. “The flight is not normal and it has made everything very difficult for goalkeepers. It is not just me and Casillas, ask any goalkeeper in the world and they will say the same thing. It has affected all of us. You could be the best goalkeeper in the world and it would not make any difference because of the flight.

“But for everyone to keep on watching the Champions League it must be entertaining and for that to happen, goals must be scored. That’s why these balls have been introduced, even though it does put goalkeepers at a disadvantage.”

Adidas insist “all match balls are put through rigorous testing by Fifa and have to meet strict guidelines before they are approved for usage,” but that is likely to provide little solace for Recber should he find himself dealing with a barrage of blistering, dipping and swerving shots from the likes of Wayne Rooney, Dimitar Berbatov et al on Tuesday night.

Such an experience is likely to supplement the former Turkish international’s “regret” at not choosing United — or Arsenal, with whom he held talks — instead of Barcelona when he first left his homeland in 2002, though he has not yet given up on a move to England. For now, though, he will make do with facing the finest the Premier League can offer in Besiktas’ teeming, broiling Inonu stadium, widely regarded as the most fearsome away fixture in Europe after rivals Galatasaray left their Ali Sami Yen home for Champions League games.

“Manchester United have many great players,” said the 36-year-old, “and they have played in many stadiums all over the world, in front of big crowds, but they will have never seen anything like this. They have no idea what is waiting for them. The noise, the passion and the atmosphere give us a great advantage, and we have seen that in the past.

“They are still a great team, and while we have not started very well this season, it is a chance for us to get our campaign going. They have sold [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Carlos] Tevez, but their ambitions, their objectives for the season have not changed. They want to win the group and then the competition. The other three teams are fighting for second.”